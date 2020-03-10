PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Given News Sentiment Rating of 3.16

Press coverage about PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) has trended very positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PLDT earned a news impact score of 3.16 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHTCF opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. PLDT has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $22.62.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

