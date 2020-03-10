PLNcoin (PLNC) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.00

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. PLNcoin has a market capitalization of $3,114.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLNcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PLNcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,230.53 or 2.21772674 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000695 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00021012 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About PLNcoin

PLNcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org.

PLNcoin Coin Trading

PLNcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLNcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLNcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

