Pluton Trading Down 37.3% Over Last Week (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Pluton has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One Pluton token can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00020512 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. Pluton has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $3,358.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

