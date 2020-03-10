PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will announce sales of $4.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the highest is $4.43 billion. PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $17.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $18.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PNC Financial Services Group.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.09.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.