PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will announce sales of $4.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the highest is $4.43 billion. PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $17.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $18.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.09.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply