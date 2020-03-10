Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 311.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after buying an additional 58,856 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 241,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after buying an additional 81,229 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Wedbush downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.75. 28,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,446. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.64 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.