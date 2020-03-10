Polis Price Reaches $0.56 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Polis has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $12,988.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00007011 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,749,284 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

