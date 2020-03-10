Polymath Trading Up 6% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bitbns, IDEX and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00635907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009075 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000318 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,275,816 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Koinex, Ethfinex, Binance, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, IDEX, UEX, Bitbns, Kucoin, Huobi, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

