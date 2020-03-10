Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) Insider Acquires A$1,049,500.00 in Stock

Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) insider David Williams purchased 500,000 shares of Polynovo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,049,500.00 ($744,326.24).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Polynovo alerts:

On Thursday, February 27th, David Williams purchased 100,000 shares of Polynovo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$228,000.00 ($161,702.13).

ASX:PNV traded up A$0.09 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching A$2.06 ($1.46). The stock had a trading volume of 10,992,588 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -343.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. Polynovo Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.70 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of A$3.29 ($2.33).

About Polynovo

Polynovo Limited, a medical device company, designs, develops, and manufactures dermal regeneration solutions in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of medical devices using its NovoSorb technology in the treatment of burns, surgical wounds, and negative pressure wound therapy.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Polynovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polynovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.