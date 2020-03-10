PolySwarm (NCT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $6,927.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, TOPBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.02515312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00214446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00124487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012214 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm’s launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.