Populous Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.55 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Populous has a total market cap of $22.16 million and $5.55 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00004561 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Mercatox, CoinExchange and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DragonEX, Binance, Kucoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx, Bithumb, LATOKEN and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.