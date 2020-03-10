PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,145.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.58 million and $5,145.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,941.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.93 or 0.02555182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.34 or 0.03441711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00635961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00696195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00086210 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00525488 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,445,795 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

