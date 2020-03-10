PPD’s (NASDAQ:PPD) Quiet Period Set To End on March 17th

PPD’s (NASDAQ:PPD) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 17th. PPD had issued 60,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 6th. The total size of the offering was $1,620,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. PPD has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.36.

In other PPD news, insider Christopher Fikry acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Also, CEO David S. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 77,400 shares of company stock worth $2,496,150.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

