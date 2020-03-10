PPD’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 17th (NASDAQ:SDGR)

PPD’s (NASDAQ:SDGR) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 17th. PPD had issued 11,882,352 shares in its public offering on February 6th. The total size of the offering was $201,999,984 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During PPD’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDGR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. PPD has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $56.65.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,235,000.00.

