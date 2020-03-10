PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.06. 55,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,594. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.