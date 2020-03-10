PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.04% from the company’s previous close.

PSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.97.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.20. 2,069,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,755. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$8.93 and a 52-week high of C$20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

