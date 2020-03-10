Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 197.62% from the company’s current price.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.24.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.00 million and a P/E ratio of 42.00. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.63.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.