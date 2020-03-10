Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTS shares. TheStreet cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Joel T. Murphy acquired 25,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 231.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 83,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

APTS stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $124.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

