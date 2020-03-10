Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Acquires C$140,000.00 in Stock

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,597,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,436,889.20.

Ewan Stewart Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 25,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 25,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 17,500 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,625.00.

Shares of PG traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.31. 437,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,612. Premier Gold Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.47 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.24 price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.85 to C$3.30 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Premier Gold Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.90 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

