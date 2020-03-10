Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) PT Raised to C$9.75 at Scotiabank

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.18. 1,130,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,337. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 46.27. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.23 and a twelve month high of C$18.30.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

