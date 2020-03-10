Primas Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Primas has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Primas token can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, BCEX and OKEx. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $706,434.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.02515535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00213530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00124893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas was first traded on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.