Primecoin Trading 12.8% Lower This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $953,559.11 and approximately $5,542.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,996,140 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Poloniex and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

