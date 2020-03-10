Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Shares Sold by New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081,963 shares during the quarter. Principia Biopharma accounts for approximately 10.9% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned approximately 2.79% of Principia Biopharma worth $50,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,917,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,370 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 223.6% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 545,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 359,287 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 583,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,952,000 after acquiring an additional 303,609 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $17,655,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRNB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Principia Biopharma from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRNB traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.49. 4,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,596. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 0.76. Principia Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17.

In other news, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

