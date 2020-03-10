Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,887 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.5% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,686,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after acquiring an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 675,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $9.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.04. 53,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,532. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.54 and a 12-month high of $211.15.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.