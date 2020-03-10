Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.3% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,186,891 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91.

