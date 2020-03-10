Probity Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 218,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 120,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $50.13. 4,328,562 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

