Probity Advisors Inc. Has $24.35 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,767. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

