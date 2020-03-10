Probity Advisors Inc. Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Probity Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $4.72 on Tuesday, hitting $160.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $152.65 and a 1 year high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

