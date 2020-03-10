Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,224 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 257,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 90,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.86. 93,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,891. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $31.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87.

