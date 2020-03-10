Profile Utility Token (PUT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,171.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bit-Z, Allcoin and Coinnest. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $99,969.03 and $12,171.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038643 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00075412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000863 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,948.26 or 1.00154762 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00071807 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bit-Z, LBank, Coinnest and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

