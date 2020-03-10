Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Raised by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 476.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495,303 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.31% of Progressive worth $130,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.88. 2,774,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $67.94 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

