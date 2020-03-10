Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT Lowered to $29.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 210.55. Progyny has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

