Project Pai (PAI) Market Capitalization Tops $26.70 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. Project Pai has a market cap of $26.70 million and $1.39 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, HBUS, Huobi and Bitfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00051480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00482457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $512.01 or 0.06447021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00057560 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031157 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012673 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003681 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,659,286,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,455,242,236 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitForex, LBank, Bitfinex, OOOBTC and HBUS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

