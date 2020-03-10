Prometeus Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $562,756.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00009471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.12 or 0.02494010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00124759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,290,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

