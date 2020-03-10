Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 98.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Propetro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Propetro to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

NYSE PUMP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 107,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,554. The stock has a market cap of $694.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.87. Propetro has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

