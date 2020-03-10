Propy (PRO) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Propy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Huobi, Livecoin and Upbit. Propy has a market cap of $3.61 million and $17,043.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Propy has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.02514977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00213663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00124655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,173,592 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Propy’s official website is propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Liqui, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.