ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 61,289 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Mercury General worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 760.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Mercury General by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

MCY traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 96.92%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

