ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,157 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of UGI worth $15,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3,301.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,296 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,122 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,437,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,441 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3,036.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 869,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,272,000 after purchasing an additional 841,900 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 104,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,288. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

