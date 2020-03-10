ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Zoetis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Zoetis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Zoetis by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $128.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,887. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,993.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,169 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

