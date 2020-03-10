ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 17,364 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,155,000 after buying an additional 278,414 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,284,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,167,000 after buying an additional 144,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,361,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,866,000 after buying an additional 221,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,442,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,716,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 165,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $64.76 and a one year high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.