ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 7,221 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Casey’s General Stores worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,180,000 after acquiring an additional 65,801 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 47,345 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.75. 21,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,341. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.64. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

