ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Franklin Electric worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,030 shares of company stock valued at $970,632. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

FELE traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. 5,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

