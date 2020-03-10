ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,686. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $67.94 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

