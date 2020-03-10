ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.51 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.15.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

