ProShare Advisors LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 428.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 55.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 155.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 384,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,265. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.02.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

