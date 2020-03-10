ProShare Advisors LLC Has $14.49 Million Stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

ASML stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.29. The stock had a trading volume of 70,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,679. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $178.31 and a one year high of $319.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.65. The company has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

