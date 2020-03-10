ProShare Advisors LLC Has $15.19 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after acquiring an additional 695,443 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,848,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,831,000 after acquiring an additional 443,480 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,753,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,560,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.44. 85,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

