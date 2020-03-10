ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 61,566 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Northwest Bancshares worth $12,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWBI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. 9,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.