ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,700 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after buying an additional 130,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,779. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $64.90.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $583.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

