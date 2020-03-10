Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,071 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $234.67. The stock had a trading volume of 125,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $182.05 and a 1 year high of $258.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,766. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

