Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 18,438 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 222.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,438 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. 1,029,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,900,138. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.